Bristol - West Indies defeated New Zealand by 92 uns in their final warm-up match at Bristol on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

A rip-roaring batting display from the West Indies saw them race to 421 all out match at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday.

That massive total was more than enough to see them to victory, with New Zealand finishing 92 runs short of the target. The biggest contribution came from Shai Hope who cruised to an 84-ball hundred before losing his wicket just two balls after reaching the landmark.

The innings started off with a bang thanks to an opening stand between Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis that was worth 59 runs from just 44 balls, with Gayle doing the majority of the scoring before he fell for a 22-ball 36. Lewis was more sedate, making 50 from 54 balls before he was dismissed by Jimmy Neesham.

Lewis didn’t have to force the pace, thanks to Hope who looked to attack as soon as we walked to the crease. Even with a long boundary to the west of the ground the West Indies batsmen found no difficulty in clearing the ropes, with 18 sixes in their innings.

The most powerful hitting came from Andre Russell, who scored 54 off 25. One six, smashed towards the Ashley Down Road end of the ground, almost cleared the flats, hitting the building four floors up.

In an innings that was all about big-hitting it would have been pleasing for the New Zealanders to see Trent Boult take 4/50, going at less than a run a ball. He was the one Black Caps bowler who could keep the rate down.

It was always going to be difficult for New Zealand to chase that massive total, but early wickets made the task more difficult. Needing more than eight an over from the start of their innings they stumbled to 33/3 in the 10th over with Martin Guptill, Henry Nichols and Ross Taylor all falling cheaply.

A brilliant stand of 120 between Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell would have kept a team in the contest on another day, but here, with the rate steadily rising, even 85 from 64 balls from Williamson and 106 from 89 from Blundell were not enough for New Zealand.

However, runs for Blundell, the stand-in keeper, will be a boost for the Black Caps with injury concerns around Tom Latham. They will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday, 1 June, while the Windies will take on Pakistan the previous day.

Scorecard

WEST INDIES:

C Gayle c Williamson b Boult 36

E Lewis c Santner b Neesham 50

S Hope c Williamson b Boult 101

D Bravo run out 25

S Hetmyer c Boult b Santner 27

J Holder c Taylor b Henry 47

N Pooran run out 9

A Russell b Boult 54

C Brathwaite c Williamson b Henry 24

A Nurse not out 21

K Roach c & b Boult 1

EXTRAS: (lb 4, nb 4, w 18) 26

TOTAL: (all out, 49.2 overs) 421

FOW: 1-59, 2-143, 3-191, 4-234, 5-267, 6-285, 7-367, 8-379, 9-413, 10-421.

BOWLING:MJ Henry 9-0-107-2, TA Boult 9.2-1-50-4, LH Ferguson 10-0-86-0, C de Grandhomme 2-0-18-0, JDS Neesham 5-0-42-1, IS Sodhi 5-0-43-0,

MJ Santner 9-1-71-1.

NEW ZEALAND:

M Guptill c Bravo b Cottrell 5

H Nicholls c Holder b Roach 15

K Williamson run out 85

R Taylor c Bravo b Thomas 2

T Blundell c Hope b Brathwaite 106

J Neesham st Hope b Nurse 20

C de Grandhomme c Allen b Brathwaite 23

M Santner c Nurse b Brathwaite 19

IS Sodhi st Hope b Allen 39

M Henry st Hope b Allen 1

L Ferguson not out 2

EXTRAS: (lb1, nb3, w9) 13

TOTAL: (all out; 47.2 overs) 330

FOW: 1-20, 2-28, 3-33, 4-153, 5-222, 6-261, 7-282, 8-297, 9-315, 10-330

BOWLING: S Cottrell 3-0-16-1, J Holder 8-0-47-0, K Roach 5-1-18-1, O Thomas 6-0-66-1, C Brathwaite 9-0-75-3, F Allen 6.2-0-47-2, A Nurse 10-0-60-1

TOSS: New Zealand

UMPIRES: Michael Gough, Ian Gould

TV UMPIRES: Aleem Dar

RESERVE UMPIRE: Rod Tucker