KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, while sharing daily report on coronavirus with the media here on Thursday, said that 1, 103 cases had been detected in the province during the last 24 hours.

He further said that these cases came to light when 4,101 samples were tested. “While 16 more people died during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 396,” he elaborated.

The CM said that detection of 1,103 new cases as a result of conducting 4,101 tests was a cause of concern as it showed 27 percent result. “Therefore, we all will have to ponder over as to why local spread of the disease is increasing day by day,” he said.

According to the statement issued from the CM House, the chief minister said that so far the Sindh government had conducted 167,906 tests which had led to the detection of 25,309 cases or 15 percent results.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that of 287 patients who were in a critical condition, 39 had been put on the ventilators. “May they recover fast,” the CM prayed to The Almighty Allah.

Giving good news, the CM said that 1,924 patients had recovered in the province during the last one day, and that now the number of patients who had recovered from the virus so far stood at 11190. “These are the highest figures, which come to 44.2 percent,” he said, and added although he was happy to learn about the recovery rate, but at the same time he was gloomy at the passing away of 16 more people.

Sharing district-wise data of Karachi, the chief minister said that the provincial capital, as usual, was on the top in terms of local transmission of the pandemic. “Out of 1,103 new cases, 905 are from Karachi alone,” Syed Murad Ali Shah said, and added Malir had 249 cases, South 201, East 175, Central 131, Korangi 100 and West 49.

He further said that 32 cases had been reported from Hyderabad, 21 from Shikarpur, 20 from Larkana, 19 from Ghotki, 11 from Jacobabad, seven each in Jamshoro and Kambar-Shahdadkot, two each in Dadu and Mirpurkhas while one each in Sanghar, Nawabshah and Thatta.

The chief minister said that the number of cases were on the rise because people had stopped following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The SOPs have been issued in the interest of our people, and if they (our people) do not cooperate we won’t be able to eradicate the virus,” he concluded.