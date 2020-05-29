Share:

FAISALABAD - The Food Department teams has seized 10,600 bags of wheat and shifted to the procurement cen­ter. According to Deputy Director Food Sardar Saifullah Joyia, the teams set up pickets at different main roads on Wednes­day night and seized the wheat being transported illegally through trucks, tractor trollies and rick­shaws. He said that the campaign against illegal transporting and hoard­ing of wheat would con­tinue in the district. He warned the farmers to avoid this illegal practice otherwise strict action will be taken against them under the law.