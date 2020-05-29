Share:

ATTOCK - There is no respite of deaths due to drowning in Attock as two more persons have lost their lives while swimming in Attock on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 18 years old RehmatDeen drowned in river Indus near AttockKhurd. In second incident, 36 years old Fida Ali drowned in river Haro near Sanjwal.

Thier dead bodies were recovered by Rescue 1122 divers after hectic efforts and later handed over to their heirs for burial.

Respective Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.