Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed of­fenders during separate raids in Khoidadkhel locality of Lakki city.

“After receiving credible infor­mation about the presence of the wanted men, a party of City Po­lice Station raided suspected hide­outs and arrested Jehanzeb and Mehmood”, said an official.

He said that PO Jehanzeb son of Nawaz Khan, resident of Khoid­adkhel had killed Jehanzeb, son of Shah Nawaz Khan, resident of Saeedkhel, over a minor dispute during a kabbadi match at the Railway Station Ground in Lakki city in October 1991.

The killer was at large since then and the local police had raided his house in Khoidakhel locality sev­eral times in the past but he could not be captured”, he maintained.

The official said that another proclaimed offender Mehmood had shot and killed Samiullah near Chowkijand in January 2007.

”After committing the murder he had gone into hiding to avoid ar­rest as local police had raided his hideout in Khoidadkhel locality of Lakki city several times”, he added.

Declaring the arrest of both proclaimed offenders a great achievement on part of area po­lice he said that DPO Abdul Rauf Baber had announced cash priz­es and commendation certificates for the raiding party of city police station.