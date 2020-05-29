Share:

SARGODHA - Of 425 suspected coronavirus patients in the district, 229 have tested positive for the virus and out of these 221 are locals, which is a matter of concern.

This was disclosed at a meeting held here on Thursday to review the situation with respect to coronavirus in the district.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, was attended by CO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, ADCG Bilal Feroze Joya, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and other concerned officers. The meeting was told that nine corona patients had died in the district in the last seven days, and that four members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 14 policemen as well as lawyers and doctors were among those affected by the virus.

The meeting was informed that 137 coronavirus patients had been placed in quarantine at their homes.

There were 18 patients at Government TB Hospital, seven at THQ Sahiwal and six at THQ Kot Momin while 36 patients had recovered so far, the meeting was informed.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the concerned officials to ensure monitoring of the quarantine patients at their homes on daily basis and strict implementation on the SOPs.

He also directed the officials to take action against the doctors and the paramedical staff for not performing duties at government hospitals, BHUs and RHCs during the Eid days.