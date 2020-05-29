Share:

KOHAT - On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (R) Abdul Rehman, Addi­tional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti accompanied by Billi Ting Police visited Bil­li Ting Bazaar and inspected various vegetable and fruit, bakery and general stores and merchant shops, fast foods and hotels.

The tea also checked the availability, quality and price of necessities of life and others so that the pub­lic could easily buy them and issued special instruc­tions for the prevention of coronavirus.

He imposed heavy fines on more than 25 vendors violating meat naga and others and sent a butcher to jail after registering an FIR against him for sell­ing meat on the day of Naga and issued necessary instructions to provide all possible facilities to the people.

Otherwise, legal action will be taken and in addi­tion to that Additional Assistant Commissioner One Kohat Tahir Ali inspected the prices in wholesale and retail grocery stores in different markets and im­posed fines on those who received excessive prices.