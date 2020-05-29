ISLAMABAD - High-level meeting in Azad Jammu Kashmir | on Thursday reviewed the latest situation of coronavirus spread and government’s efforts to curtail its outbreak and future strategy in this regard.
The video-link meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana expressed satisfaction over the government’s effective measures to curb the pandemic in the region, said a news release.
Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take further solid steps particularly in those areas where the virus is spreading rapidly.
He also directed for devising an efficient policy regarding the compulsory testing of the people.
Mathar Niaz Rana directed Director Generals Local Government and Health to formulate public quarantine/isolation policy.