Share:

ISLAMABAD - High-level meeting in Azad Jammu Kashmir | on Thursday reviewed the latest situation of corona­virus spread and govern­ment’s efforts to curtail its outbreak and future strat­egy in this regard.

The video-link meeting chaired by the Chief Sec­retary Mathar Niaz Rana expressed satisfaction over the government’s effective measures to curb the pan­demic in the region, said a news release.

Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take further solid steps particularly in those areas where the virus is spread­ing rapidly.

He also directed for de­vising an efficient policy regarding the compulsory testing of the people.

Mathar Niaz Rana direct­ed Director Generals Local Government and Health to formulate public quaran­tine/isolation policy.