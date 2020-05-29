BAHAWALPUR - Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob , Vice Chancellor , Islamia University of Bahawalpur has said while talking to The Nation that agricultural experts especially entomologists of the university will do all out efforts to create awareness on eradicating locusts threatening our food security. He said IUB’s Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences has always played a leading role in the development of agriculture sector. Our scientists and experts have introduced seeds of various crops including cotton which has boosted agricultural production bringing prosperity to farmers , uplifting national economy. The agriculture faculty of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will play active role in locust crisis, he said.
Share:
Staff Reporter
May 29, 2020
Share: