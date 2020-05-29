Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob , Vice Chancellor , Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur has said while talking to The Nation that ag­ricultural experts espe­cially entomologists of the university will do all out efforts to create awareness on eradicat­ing locusts threatening our food security. He said IUB’s Faculty of Agriculture and Envi­ronmental Sciences has always played a leading role in the development of agriculture sector. Our scientists and ex­perts have introduced seeds of various crops including cotton which has boosted agricultural production bringing prosperity to farmers , uplifting national econ­omy. The agriculture faculty of the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur will play active role in locust crisis, he said.