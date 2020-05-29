LAHORE - As a result of what appears to be a gruesome and merciless murder, amputated legs of a woman were recovered from a garbage can in Nishtar Colony on Thursday, police sources informed.
According to the police sources, amputated legs of a woman were found when a garbage truck came to collect garbage from the roadside dumpster. The police sources informed that the legs were amputated just below the knees.
The police officials reached the spot as they received the information and sent the legs to the morgue for autopsy. The police sources said that seemingly the woman was murdered by some unknown culprits before her legs were amputated. The police is looking for the torso of the woman and further investigations would be carried out once the ill-fated woman was identified.
POLICE ENSURE STRICT IMPLEMENTATION ON SOPs
Lahore Police continued to ensure safety measures including strict implementation on SOPs according to the government directions to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city during the partial lockdown imposed by Punjab government in wake of impending coronavirus.
Accordingly, as many as 8,219 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations.
More than 02 lac 40 thousand citizens have been checked at these pickets so far and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city whereas more than 02 lac 28 thousands 661 persons have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes and stay safe. More than 4,456 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in acute emergency situation.
More than 02 lac 17 thousands vehicles including 12,19,66 motorcycles, 30,496 rickshaws, 6,629 taxis, 46,206 cars and 11,769 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement