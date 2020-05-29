Share:

BAJAUR - The District Administration Bajaur has launched an awareness cam­paign against corona virus here on Thursday.

Giving details to reporters on Thursday, Deputy Commis­sioner Fayyaz Khan said the administration took this step after increasing cases of co­rona virus in Bajaur because, according to him, 37 people were tested in 115 tests con­ducted during the four days of Eid. The coronavirus test is positive. He said that the num­ber of corona virus cases in Bajaur was increasing alarm­ingly and in this situation the administration had launched an awareness campaign in the district. “People should use masks,” he said, adding, “Stay at home and ensure support for SOPs in the bazaars.”