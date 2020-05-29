Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather with occasional dusty weather with winds in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds and dust is likely to prevail over most parts of the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Hot, dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh

SUKKUR

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the Northern Sindh, including Sukkur during next 24 hour.

According to local Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore Kandhkot and other districts of Northern Sindh, while very hot weather in Jaccababad.

On Friday, hot and dry weather is expected in all mentioned districts, MET office said.