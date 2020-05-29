Share:

KARACHI - Business activities all over Sindh will continue to operate till May 31 as per directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This was stated by Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah while addressing a press conference flanked by Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Law Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday.

They said that the business activities would continue to operate as usual as was directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. At the beginning of the press conference, prayers were offered for the victims of the coronavirus, PIA plane crash and one minute silence was also observed. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that every possible help should be extended to all those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, and those who lost their homes by the plane crash. The minister said it was wrong to give the impression that there was not enough space in Sindh hospitals to accommodate people infected with the coronavirus.

He said that apart from Jinnah and Civil Hospital, there was ample space in Karachi Expo Center where people infected with coronavirus were being taken care of. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the parliamentary parties had agreed on a Standard Pperating Procedures (SOPs) for the Sindh Assembly session. He said the investigations into the alleged murder of journalist Zulfiqar Mandrani were underway and the facts would be presented to the journalist community soon.

The minister said that along with the freedom of press, the protection of the lives and property of the journalists was also the responsibility of the provincial government. He said that Sindh Government would provide full protection to journalists.

It may be noted that the Federal Government, in consultation with all the provincial governments, had imposed lockdown till May 31. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, hearing a Suo Motu case No. 01 of 2020, on May 18 had given directions that the business activities would continue to operate on all the days till May 31.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) is scheduled to meet under the prime minister of Pakistan within the next two days to decide the fate of lockdown. Therefore, till May 31 the business activities would continue to operate as usual as per timings ordered by Government of Sindh through Home Department notification.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan on Thursday said that effective strategy was being pursued by the Water Board for smooth supply along with equitable distribution of available water in Malir district and other areas of the city.

He said this while talking to Member National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah, Member Sindh Assembly Saleem Baloch and other elected representatives here, said a spokesperson of KW&SB here. The MD Water Board said that the KW&SB had adopted an effective strategy for better water supply to its consumers, in accordance with the directives of the Sindh Minister for Local Government and Chairman Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Asadullah said that the Water Board was striving to solve the problems of supply and drainage as highlighted by the elected representatives. The supply and fair distribution of water to the citizens continued as usual even during the Eid holidays, he added.

He observed that the elected representatives lived close to the citizens and therefore they were well aware of their problems.