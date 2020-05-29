- 11:43 PM | May 29, 2020 Former US President Obama breaks silence on George Floyd's death
- 11:32 PM | May 29, 2020 Pakistan Army shot down second Indian drone: DG-ISPR
- 11:25 PM | May 29, 2020 US Police Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck arrested
- 10:50 PM | May 29, 2020 Russian jets intercept US Navy planes over Black Sea
- 9:22 PM | May 29, 2020 Russia eyeing expansion of military bases in Syria
- 8:47 PM | May 29, 2020 US State Department approves $1.4 Billion in potential Patriot Missile upgrades for Kuwait
- 7:51 PM | May 29, 2020 China, India need no US mediation in border dispute: Beijing
- 6:25 PM | May 29, 2020 Pakistan lifts ban on international flights
- 6:17 PM | May 29, 2020 US deploys low-altitude air defense system in Syria
- 6:07 PM | May 29, 2020 Germany calls for cease-fire in Libya to reach political solution