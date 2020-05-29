Share:

ISLAMABAD - At the time when nation celebrated 22nd anniversary of Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests on Thursday, both the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority have failed to preserve the iconic Chaghi mountains’ model.

After the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 in Balochistan’s district Chaghi, a model of ‘Chaghi Hills’ was made and installed alongside the main Islamabad Express Highway near the Faizabad flyover. The model was funded by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

A number of public rallies used to conclude their processions of May 28 at this model, every year to observe the Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan emerged as the 7th atomic power in the world. However, the said model was dismantled in August 2016, when the widening of the Islamabad Express Highway was underway and parts of the model were left unattended by the contractor. A picture of the abandoned model appeared in the national press, which prompted city managers to respond. The Mayor of Islamabad who was also the acting chief of Capital Development Authority at that time had announced to relocate the Chaghi Model at F-9 Park. A press note issued by the CDA had stated: “The Chaghi mountain model installed at Faizabad will be relocated at Fatimah Jinnah Park (F-9 Park). This was decided due to the construction of the signal free corridor from Zero Pint to Rawat.” Unfortunately, after passage of four years, the city managers have not only failed to relocate the model, but sources also claimed that the parts of said model are now not in a position to be reused due to the negligence of concerned formations. Reliable sources informed that both CDA and MCI are shifting the responsibility to relocate the model on each other and their internal rifts ruined this model. When contacted, the Director Public Relations CDA Mazhar Hussain promised to comment on the matter after consulting the concerned formation but he did not respond till filing of this story.

On the other side, while responding on the matter, a senior officer of MCI cited financial constraints as the major hurdle in the way to relocate said model. Earlier, a similar symbolic monument of Pakistan’s nuclear capability installed at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi was also burnt mysteriously, when a fire broke out in 2004.

There are a lot of places in the federal capital where the Chaghi model could be relocated.