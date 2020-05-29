Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said the Federal Government was taking all possible steps to eradicate locusts. He said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who called on him at the Governor’s House, said a spokesperson to the Governor. They also discussed federally-funded development projects in Sindh, distribution of cash under four categories of Ehsaas Programme, measures taken by the Federal Government to eradicate locusts and other issues of mutual interest.

Talking to the PTI leaders, the Sindh Governor said that they would not leave the farmers of the province alone in this difficult time. The Governor said that the Ehsaas Programme of the Prime Minister was the biggest social programme in the history of the country. He said that special attention had been paid to ensure transparency in the distribution of funds in all the four categories of Ehsaas Programme. The Sindh Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the development needs of the province of Sindh. The PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh, J. Prakash Lohana, Jamal Siddiqui, Agha Arsalan, Saifullah Abro and Jam Farooq were among the members of the delegation.

–expresses grief over death of Shaheed Amjad Sabri’s mother

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of the wife of renowned Qawal Ghulam Farid Sabri and mother of Shaheed Amjad Sabri.

In a condolence message on Thursday, Imran Ismail expressed condolences to her son Talha Sabri over the death of his mother.

The Governor of Sindh said that on the martyrdom of her young son Amjad Sabri, the deceased showed a great patience and courage.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant her a high position in Jannah and also give patience to her family members to bear the loss.