Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Tawur on Thursday directed the District Food Controller to revoke the licences and permits of commission agents and wheat traders who did not return official gunny bags.

He also directed to blacklist them and not to issue any kind of permit to them in future. The DC directed the assistant commissioners across the district to register cases against the wheat hoarders and seize the stock recovered during the raids under the stockpiling ordinance.