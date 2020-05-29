Share:

LAHORE - As many as 19 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab on Thursday, taking the death toll to 381.

Similarly, as many as 919 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the number of these cases to 22,037.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shia devotees, who had returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 19, 257 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,17,726 tests had been performed in the province. He said that the highest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 16-30 years followed by the age group of 31-45 years. He said that lowest number of cases had been reported from the age group of over 70 years.

The spokesperson said that 6,236 patients had recovered in the province so far and returned to their homes, while 381 had died.

“Similarly, 15, 420 are under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities. Out of 1,886 suspected healthcare workers, he said 241 had tested positive for the virus,” he concluded.