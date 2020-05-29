Share:

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday was expelled from the political party which he co-founded, according to local media.

In a statement, United Indigenous Party of Malaysia said that his membership was terminated.

Allegedly, Mahathir rejected the leadership of the current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as party president and prime minister.

The expulsion came after Mahathir sat on the opposition benches on May 18 during a parliamentary session, publicly showing his disagreement with the country’s present leadership.

Mahathir, 94, was the world's oldest leader until he quit in February sparking a power struggle.

The crisis ended after Muhyiddin took office after joining a new coalition, supported by the United Malays National Organisation, the party once led by former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on trial over corruption charges.

However, Mahathir, who wanted to become prime minister again shortly after resignation, has since bitterly opposed the new government.