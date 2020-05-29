Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fatima Sohail, a new Pakistani entertainer, has faced a lot of hurdles in her married life. She accused Mohsin Abbas Haider of harassment. Many supported Fatima Sohail for raising her voice against violence and harassment, and lucky her appeal for Khula got accepted. Fatima and Haider are parents of an adorable baby boy, Mehmat Haider, who just turned one recently. Fatima celebrates a quarantine birthday party by inviting some closed love ones. Happy birthday banner, balloons, pictures, chocolates, and the yummy cake was there to make this special day more memorable for Mehmat.