RAWALPINDI - Wah Saddar police claimed to have busted a gang involved in street crime by arresting two of its members and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The detained dacoits have been identified as Imran alias Manian (the ring leader) and Kamran, he said. According to him, CPO Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of increasing street crime, ordered SP Potohar Division Syed Ali to arrest the dacoit gangs. He said SP Syed Ali along with his team including SHO PS Wah Saddar has traced out the two members of gang and held them during a raid. He said the accused confessed their involvement in street crimes. He said Manian is a notorious criminal who was also wanted by Islamabad police for his involvement in various crimes including snatching on gunpoint. He said police registered case against the accused and began investigation. CPO appreciated SP Syed Ali and his team for busting a notorious dacoit gang.