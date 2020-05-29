Share:

LAHORE - A group of parliamentarians from Multan led by MNA Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and held discussions on further progress on the Multan development package and the anti-coronavirus drive being run in the province.

They also extended Eid greeting to the Chief Minister.

The CM stated that government machinery was fully active to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and added that a multilayered strategy had been evolved to deal with locust attack and coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

Usman Buzdar maintained the opposition leaders had even tried to divide the nation over coronavirus issue but failed in their nefarious designs.

In the prevailing circumstances, he said, the Opposition was playing the role of a political ‘locust’ and the nation was disappointed with its negative attitude.

“It is regrettable that opposition tried to politicize the coronavirus issue because it has no anti-coronavirus plan. On the other side, the citizens have appreciated the timely steps taken by the government. The government is aptly dealing with different challenges and every challenge will be overcome with the cooperation of the people”, the CM concluded.

CM condoles ex-MPAs death

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the murder of former MPA Sardar Atif Mazari.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.