Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Thursday that the Indian rulers were habitual of attempting to coerce the weak and kneeling before the powerful.

“The inattention of the international community toward the massacre of defenseless and peaceful Kashmiri people for the last 72 years, and threats to impose war on Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan had emboldened the Indian fanatic rulers to challenge China and Nepal, but China gave a measured response,” he underlined.

In interviews with different private TV channels and media outlets, the AJK President held the Indian fanatic rulers responsible for igniting tension, AJK Presidential secretariat later told media Thursday evening.

He expressed hope that the tension will help the world to realize the importance of peaceful and diplomatic solution of the disputes including the Kashmir issue.

“Unarmed clashes between Chinese and Indian soldiers in Ladakh and Naku La at the Sikkim-Tibet border will redefine the strategic landscape and international diplomacy for Kashmir if the tensions grow further.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that the Indian extremist rulers are constantly taking actions, particularly in occupied Kashmir, Line of Control and are hurling threats on Pakistan which may culminate in a war.

While commenting on the nuclear capability, Pakistan had acquired on May 28, 1998, the AJK president said that the nuclear capability had made Pakistan’s defense invincible.

However, we are trying to use the nuclear capability as deterrence instead of the sword, but the shrewd and unreliable Indian rulers can do anything including false flag operation, limited war or hybrid war.

About China-India tension in Ladakh, he said that China does not believe in war, but India is constantly engaged to push the region towards war. While declaring the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project of both the countries, the AJK president said that every attempt to sabotage this project would be foiled.

He said that the people of Pakistan, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, do not believe in war and destruction, but if India did not stop the brutalities of its forces in occupied Kashmir, the peace of South Asia cannot be guaranteed.

Welcoming the statement of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres about the anti-Muslim bigotry during the situation of coronavirus pandemic, AJK President said that the United Nations should also raise its voice against the massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

“More than 100 youth have been killed and thousands of other youth arrested in occupied Kashmir during the last few months,” he said adding that the youth detained in the Indian prisons were being subjected to the worst torture.

Masood Khan termed the allegation of the Indian Government that spy pigeons were being sent to occupied Kashmir, he said that the Indian Army is afraid of even the innocent birds because they know that they are a foreign army in an alien land, and thus they are not secure here.

“Modi and his cohorts now imprison pigeons. Soon they would be capturing balloons. Even after deploying the bulk of their troops in the foreign territory of Kashmir, they feel afraid and insecure. Next, they could start arresting the air coming from AJK and Pakistan,” the AJK President concluded.