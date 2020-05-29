Share:

PESHAWAR - A senior local journalist died of the novel coronavirus in Peshawar on Thursday.

Senior reporter Fakhruddin Syed, associated with a private news channel, was infected by coronavirus few days ago and was under treatment at the Hayata­bad Medical Complex (HMC). His funeral prayer was held at Gulbahar No-2, Peshawar.

HMC spokesman Toheed Zulfiqar said the journal­ist had been in isolation at home after testing posi­tive for the virus but later he was shifted to the hospi­tal five days ago after his condition got worsened. He was being treated with plasma donated by recovered patients and showed some improvement initially, but later his condition worsened on Wednesday night and died during treatment at the hospital on Thurs­day. The deceased journalist has left behind a widow and two daughters.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Local Government Kam­ran Bangash has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Fakhruddin. He said Peshawar has lost a great and courageous journalist with the death of Fakhr.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the pro­vincial government is deeply saddened over the death of Fakhruddin Syed.

Talking to media here, he said that the journalist community has lost a talented and hardworking fel­low and his services will always be remembered. He informed that senior journalist Fakhruddin lost his life while fulfilling his professional obligations on the front line just like others against the Covid-19.

According to the Advisor, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced Rs 1 million assistance to the bereaved family. The Advisor informed that journal­ist community was serving on the frontline and the provincial government will do everything possible to help journalists since media is playing an important role in sensitizing people on Covid-19.