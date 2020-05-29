Share:

DADU - A 30-year-old motorcyclist was critically wounded when the string of a stray kite slit his throat near Sann on Manjhand Road.

Rescue workers said the victim, Shahzado, was admitted to a local hospital with an injured throat and nose.

The locals told the newsmen that this was second such incident in their village, and appealed to the government to take action against those associated with the kites business.

41-year-old man electrocuted

A 41-year-old man was electrocuted at a house in Kandiyaro on Thursday.

The deceased, who was identified by police as Mohammad Tufail, resident of Mucchur, was repairing electric wires at his house in Soomra Colony when he received severe electric shock and died instantly.