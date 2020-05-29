Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the traders community that he would present their point of view regarding lifting of lockdown in the next National Coordination Committee meeting.

This he said while talking to a delegation of traders community here at CM House. The delegation comprised Qasim Siraj Teli, Agha Shahab President Karachi Chamber, Arshad Islam SVP KCCI, Ather Chawla Chairman Restaurants Association, Mian Zahid of FPCCI, Khurram Ijaz of FPCCI, Mirza Akhtiar Baig, Saeeda Mehmood Mandviwalla and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. The CM was assitaed by Minister Information Nasir Shah, Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawla, Minister Industries Ikramullah Dharejo. The traders community urged the Chief Minister to lift the ban and allow all the business activities to continue in the province. He assured him that they would follow the SOPs as had been agreed already. The CM said that imposition of lockdown was not his personal decision but it was taken by the federal government in consultation with the provinces. Therefore, he assured the traders community that he would present their point of view in the next NCC meeting to be held before May 31. The NCC, is the apex body established in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, to take policy decisions regarding the ongoing health crisis in the country. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Excise Minister Mukesh Chawla, and Industries Minister Ikramullah Dharejo were also present in the meeting. It may be noted that the present lockdown is imposed till May 31. Separately, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said business activities across the province would continue to operate as per directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan till May 31. The apex court during a hearing of a suo motu case on May 18 had directed business activities to continue their operations on all days till May 31.

Moreover, the NCC is scheduled to meet under Prime Minister Imran Khan within next two days to decide on the continuation of the coronavirus lockdown.