ISLAMABAD - Tobacco farmers and industrial workers have sought National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s intervention against the imposition of advance tax to save thousands of jobs and the local industry.
“We demand the PTI government not to increase the existing advance tax on tobacco,” reads a letter written by the representatives of industrial workers and farmers to the speaker yesterday.
The letter recalled the fact that it was because of the speaker’s intervention that the government had withdrawn the decision to impose Rs 300 advance tax in 2019.
“We request you to help the tobacco farmers and industrial workers to help us again,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by President Mehnatkash Labour Federation Abrar Ullah, President Kisan Board Pakistan Rizwanullah, President Sarhad Agricultural and Rural Development Organisation Haji Abdul Nabi Mohmand, President Tahaffuz Haqooq Kashtkaran Liaqat Yousafzai, and Mazdoor Kisaan Coordinator Mohammad Iqbal.
It explained that multinational companies are making attempts that the government enhance advance tax on tobacco which will annihilate the local industry and help establish their monopoly.
The farmers said they fear “exploitation” at the hands of the multinational companies once their monopoly is established.
The local tobacco industry is providing more than 20,000 jobs whereas the multinationals were known for throwing people out of jobs.
Last year, the government had proposed imposition of Rs 300 advance tax per kilogram on tobacco which triggered protests.