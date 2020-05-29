Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on the ongoing inquiries and investigations of mega corruption white collar crime cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismael, Imran ul Haq Sheikh and others.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the investigations of fake account cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari,Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed and others besides reviewing recovery of looted money and depositing it in the national exchequer.

The progress in the Investigations of 56 companies of Punjab and latest situation about recovery of looted amount from CEOs of public limited companies deposited in the national exchequer, progress on sugar and wheat scandals, especially embezzlement of wheat in Sindh and recovery of Rs 10 billion deposited in national exchequer, Khichi canal, Gawadar Development Authority, progress in Inquiries/investigations in 435 offshore companies against Saifullah brothers, Aleem Khan and others and mutual legal assistance applications sent to different countries, On going inquiries/investigations against Khyber Bank, Peshawar, Eng Amir Muqam, Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Akram Durrani and inquiries/investigation against fake cooperative housing societies, Modarba/ Musharka scams in which NAB has arrested 45 accused.

The meeting decided to utilise all available resources for return of looted money from corrupt elements.

The meeting also reviewed measures taken for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and Absconders.

The meeting decided to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame and filing of early hearing applications in accountability courts, besides filing appeals against the bails after receipt of certified copies of decisions so that the cases could be concluded to their logical end as per law and the recovered amount from corrupt elements could be deposited in the national exchequer.

Chairman NAB said that NAB had already chalked our a three pronged strategy comprising of awareness, prevention and enforcement to make Pakistan corruption free. NAB has no affiliation with any political party as NAB is national Anti corruption institution having affiliation only with state of Pakistan. He said NAB strictly believed in serving the country as per law and would continue to do so without caring about any pressure, threat and propaganda.He said NAB would continue to perform its duties as per law as its officers always believed in elimination of corruption from country as their national duty. Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of all DGs and directed to keep up the good work in future as per law. He said that due to the continued efforts to combat corruption, reputed national and international organisations have appreciated NAB’s performance which was a matter of pride for Pakistan.