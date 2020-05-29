Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan armed forces are appreciative of all those who helped the country in establishing minimum nuclear deterrence some 22 years ago.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Thursday said that the country, 22 years ago, successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence and restored balance of power in the region.

“On 28 May 1998 Pak successfully established credible min nuclear deterrence & restored balance of power in the region. AFs salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation especially scientists & engineers who made this possible. Long Live Pakistan,” the tweet said.

The nation celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer on Thursday. On this day in 1998, Pakistan conducted its first nuclear test on the hills of Chaghi in Balochistan province. The tests made Pakistan the first Islamic country to have nuclear power and gave a strong response to India’s five nuclear explosions.