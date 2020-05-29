ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani students from Sichuan Agricultural University are using and popularizing China’s maize-soybean strip intercropping technology under professors’ guidance in their hometown, and have achieved satisfactory results by now.
At the beginning of this year, COVID-19 pandemic swiftly swept the globe and also hindered the two students’ return to the university.
According to Gwadar Pro, during their stay in hometown, the two students Muhammad Ali Raza and Sajad Hussain have not only kept studying online but also made full use of time to investigate the Chinese planting technology’s performance in Pakistan.
In China, this maize-soybean strip intercropping technology has been widely applied to 4.76 million hectares of land in 19 provinces and created new economic benefits of RMB 24.5 billion.
With the fervent hope of bringing benefits of the research to Pakistan’s agri-sector, Ali and Sajad started to use this technology respectively in Bahawalpur and Layyah, Punjab since February, 2020.
“Nobody was ready to believe me. They took it as a daydream. Even on a few occasions, farmers told me that you were doing it wrong,” Ali recalled.
However, maize and soybean’s strong growth proved the technology’s worth. Now farmers are visiting in numbers on a daily basis, taking pictures of the field and consulting them about plating techniques.
This technology has also attracted government and enterprises’ attention