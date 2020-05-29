Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani students from Sichuan Agricultur­al University are using and popularizing China’s maize-soybean strip in­tercropping technology under professors’ guid­ance in their hometown, and have achieved satis­factory results by now.

At the beginning of this year, COVID-19 pandem­ic swiftly swept the globe and also hindered the two students’ return to the university.

According to Gwadar Pro, during their stay in hometown, the two stu­dents Muhammad Ali Raza and Sajad Hussain have not only kept study­ing online but also made full use of time to inves­tigate the Chinese plant­ing technology’s perfor­mance in Pakistan.

In China, this maize-soybean strip in­tercropping technology has been widely applied to 4.76 million hectares of land in 19 provinc­es and created new eco­nomic benefits of RMB 24.5 billion.

With the fervent hope of bringing benefits of the research to Paki­stan’s agri-sector, Ali and Sajad started to use this technology respective­ly in Bahawalpur and Layyah, Punjab since February, 2020.

“Nobody was ready to believe me. They took it as a daydream. Even on a few occasions, farmers told me that you were do­ing it wrong,” Ali recalled.

However, maize and soybean’s strong growth proved the technology’s worth. Now farmers are visiting in numbers on a daily basis, taking pic­tures of the field and consulting them about plating techniques.

This technology has also attracted government and enterprises’ attention