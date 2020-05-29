Share:

Earlier this week, Pakistani troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's army claims it has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which intruded 700 metres on the Pakistan side of the Line of Control in Nekrun Sector, according to Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of #LOC in Nekrun Sector. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 29, 2020

This is the second time within a week that Pakistan shot down an Indian spy drone which violated its airspace. On 27 May, Pakistan said its troops shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

The two countries' armies had been exchanging fire in that sector throughout the past month.