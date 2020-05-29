Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has started receiving large orders for face masks from United States (US), Canada and Europe.

Concerned authorities have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from US, Canada and Europe .

"This is a major breakthrough,", said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday. He congratulated exporters for this achievement.

On twitter, the adviser further said it was a part of our strategy to diversify into new segments and this had been achieved by the exporters through their own efforts. "I’m sharing this information with others to encourage them to seek more orders from different parts of the world," he concluded.

In April 2020, the federal government had permitted export of textile masks in a bid to allow manufacturers to honour international orders. However, the ban on exports of N-95 and surgical face masks — both falling in the list of personal protective equipment (PPE) — remained. The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of the National Coordination Committee on April 20.