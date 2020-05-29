Share:

2636 new coronavirus cases has surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the tally to 64,028.

22,964 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 25309 in Sindh, 8842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3928 in Balochistan, 2100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 227 in Azad Kashmir.

22,305 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1317 with 57 deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 520,017 coronavirus tests and 11,931 in last 24 hours. 22,305 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.