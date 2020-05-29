Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz asked Maryam Nawaz not to associate the hard work and efforts of a generation that made Pakistan a nuclear power with her family.

In a tweet message, the minister said that the nation was well aware of those who left their workers alone and fled away, he said adding that those who could not remain loyal to their own narratives, how could they be expected to fulfill promises made with the people. He said that the loyalty of the PML- N leadership was not with the homeland but was with money.

He said that the manifestation of their loyalty could be seen all over the world in the form of Avanfield and other properties. The minister said that the nation would never forgive those who ruined the future of the nation’s children to make their own children’s lives.

Faraz said that Pakistan had the honour of becoming the only nuclear power in the Islamic world on this day. Information minister said that Pakistan’s nuclear power was the guarantor of the safety and security of the country and its people.

The Minister said that national dignity and integrity was paramount for the nation which stood united for its defence and development of the country.

Later, addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, the minister said the government was fully prepared to cope with the pandemic crisis and soon Pakistan would come out of the difficult period under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that our strategy with regard to dealing with the coronavirus was in the right direction as the government managed Covid-19 in an organized manner. He said the government was reviewing the situation emerging out of the coronavirus on daily basis and undertaking all out steps to tackle it effectively. Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is also taking all possible measures to eliminate locusts. He said a National locust Control Cell is also being set up in this regard.