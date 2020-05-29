Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to intervene and hold India accountable for its grave breaches of international humanitarian law and war crimes in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and to take steps to settle the decades-old dispute.

Speaking at the virtual meeting of the Security Council on the 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in New York on Thursday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Munir Akram warned that inaction by the 15-member body in cases of foreign aggression and occupation comes at a high human cost.

The Pakistani envoy urged the Council to focus on the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Kashmir and Palestine, and find inclusive political solutions.

He said India has callously" exploited the coronavirus crisis to enhance its control of the occupied territory, already reeling from a nine-month-long digital and physical lockdown.