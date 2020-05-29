PESHAWAR - Pakistan Administrative Services Association KP (PASA) on Thursday organized a condolence reference in the memory of senior bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil.
Principal Secretary to KP Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Information Yahya Akhunzada, Secretary Finance Atif Khan, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Secretary Food Nisar Ahmad, Secretary Higher Education Hassan Yousafzai and other senior officials attended the reference.
On the occasion, the participants prayed for late Khalid Sherdil and paid tribute to his services.
While paying homage to late Khalid Sherdi, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah said that he was a polite personality and his services would be remembered forever.
The participants said that Sherdil was a competent and hardworking bureaucrat, his services were unforgettable and he proved himself as a role model for juniors.
It is pertinent to mention here that, Khalid Sherdil served on various positions and after the 2005 earthquake his role in post-earthquake administration was prominent. Similarly, he also served on the forefront against dengue and Corona virus.