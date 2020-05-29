Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Administrative Services Association KP (PASA) on Thurs­day organized a condolence refer­ence in the memory of senior bu­reaucrat Khalid Sherdil.

Principal Secretary to KP Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secre­tary Information Yahya Akhunza­da, Secretary Finance Atif Khan, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Secretary Food Nisar Ah­mad, Secretary Higher Education Hassan Yousafzai and other senior officials attended the reference.

On the occasion, the participants prayed for late Khalid Sherdil and paid tribute to his services.

While paying homage to late Kha­lid Sherdi, Secretary Administra­tion Zahir Shah said that he was a polite personality and his services would be remembered forever.

The participants said that Sher­dil was a competent and hard­working bureaucrat, his services were unforgettable and he proved himself as a role model for juniors.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Khalid Sherdil served on var­ious positions and after the 2005 earthquake his role in post-earth­quake administration was promi­nent. Similarly, he also served on the forefront against dengue and Corona virus.