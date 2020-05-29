Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan announced itself as an atomic power under PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif's leadership through national unity, unwavering resolve and unshakeable belief, and the time has come to make Pakistan an atomic economy following these same principles.

Addressing the Youm-e-Takbeer event held at PML- N Lahore Secretariat via video link on Thursday, Shehbaz paid rich tributes to the heroes who made Pakistan the first nuclear power of the Islamic world and the 7th globally.

He said that from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif, thousands of Pakistanis dedicated their entire lives to make this happen. This includes scientists, the armed forces, and many unnamed heroes; all deserve the status of Ghazis for their contribution to this cause.

However, Shehbaz added, these days the people ruling the country not only lack the resolve and will to take crucial decisions but are incapacitated to unite the country. He said these inabilities and drawbacks of the PTI government allowed India to besiege the entire population of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and annex the disputed territory under a crushing curfew.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader said this government and its leaders are in a state of utter confusion and there is indecision on everything; be it the response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the country's economy.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said tremendous sacrifices were made not just by the political, military leadership but by all those that dedicated their lives and committed the lives of their families to this cause.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal lauded the leadership of Nawaz Sharif that made the uncompromising decision on Yaum-e-Takbeer. He stressed that without a strong economy a country's decisions can never be sovereign and under this incompetent government building a strong economy is impossible.

Former Federal Minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq said true leadership, like that of Nawaz Sharif, looks beyond personal vengeance and political agenda and has the ability to unite the country to overcome national challenges.