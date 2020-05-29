Share:

RAWALPINDI - Gujar Khan police have arrested some five accused in connection with double murder case which took place at Mohri Basal, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The murder accused have been identified as Muhammad Azam, Zahfran, Adnan, Ali Azam and Adnan, he said. “The murder accused were traced by Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas in 72 hours,” he said.

According to him, a father and his son were shot dead during a brawl over land dispute in Mohri Basal, within limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan. He said the killers managed to escape from the scene after committing crime.

He said CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas has taken personnel notice of the double murder case and ordered SP Saddar Zia Uddin to arrest the killers.

He said SP along with his team including SHO Inspector Mian Imran managed to trace out the killers through mobile data.

He said the accused were arrested during a raid and put behind the bars. He said police have also obtained the physical remand of the accused from a court for further investigation. Meanwhile, police, during a special drive against the proclaimed offenders, have rounded up two A category POs and locked them up, said the spokesman. He said the both POs were involved in a murder cases.

WAccording to him, Chontra police held PO Ali Asghar for his involvement in a murder and an attempted murder case in 2018.