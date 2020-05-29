Share:

LAHORE - Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Thursday that the agriculture department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Pak Army had conducted survey of 9.1 million acres of land in the wake of locust. In a statement issued here, he said the Punjab agricultural department had carried out 48,000 litres of pesticide spray in locust-affected areas.He said: “26 countries in world are facing problem of locust.” Abdul Haye Dasti said that China had provided 300 tons of pesticide to control locust.