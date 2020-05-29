Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like many Americans, Katy Perry was disappointed that the NASA and SpaceX manned launch set that had to be scrubbed due to the weather. The Roar hit-maker was part of the lineup for the Discovery and Science Channel live programming ahead of the history-making mission. The heavily pregnant star posted pictures to Instagram from her remote set and wrote in the caption: ‘Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years... Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday!’ She added: ‘Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel.’ Perry, 35, is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43. She draped her baby bump in an ankle-length loose-fitting shimmery silver dress. The frock had a v-neckline and long voluminous heels and she paired it with matching sparkly silver heels. Her chin-length blonde hair was styled with an off-center parting and the singer accessorized with large pendant earrings.