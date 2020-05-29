Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the media to play its role in promoting nation building and societal norms and values. He was talking to Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant on Information & Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa, who called on him in Islamabad. The President said the media has greater contribution in creating awareness among the people and it needs to focus on educating the people about various social issues like health, education and particularly women’s rights to inheritance. Regarding the social media, he said that it is harbinger of change and needs to be used positively for promoting national spirit and harmony in the society.