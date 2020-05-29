Share:

LAHORE - The Cabinet Committee for the Eradication of Corona, which met here Thursday under the chair of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, sought approval of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) for opening of restaurants and tourists’ spots in the province.

It also decided to link the Punjab Public Service Com­mission’s interviews for dif­ferent posts with the obser­vance of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Proce­dures (SOPs).

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police and senior officials attended the meeting. High ranking military and provincial gov­ernment officials participat­ed through video link.

The committee deliberat­ed on the issue of reopening of restaurants and tourists’ spots including Murree and decided to seek approval from the NCOC.

It has sent its recom­mendations to the federal government for an appro­priate decision on the sub­ject matter.

Senior Minister directed to bring ease in different sectors in the wake of pre­vailing situation and also pledged gradual easing of restrictions if the con­cerned businesses acted responsibly on the SoPs.

He further directed to ensure implementation of the decision of decreasing public transport fares. He also asked the health de­partment to brief the media about the actual situation of coronavirus on daily basis.

The meeting was briefed that both the health de­partments were given a collective corona budget of around Rs11.5 billion.

The Specialized Health­care Department released Rs96 crore to hospitals; spent Rs26 crore on PPEs procurement along with an expenditure of Rs57 crore for medicines’ pur­chase. Rs 50 lakh to Rs10 crore were released to 24 hospitals according to their needs and both the departments spent around Rs5 billion collectively.

A field hospital in Expo Centre, Lahore was erect­ed with an amount of Rs2.5 crore.

The meeting was further told that as many as 6,699 coronavirus patients had gone to their homes after recovery in Punjab.

While 1,073 patients have been admitted in Special­ized Healthcare Depart­ment’s hospitals, 897 are under treatment in Primary & Secondary Healthcare De­partment’s hospitals. Along with it, 275 coronavirus pa­tients are under treatment in various private hospitals.

Also, 1,266 are in home isolation and 65 critical patients are put on ventila­tors. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department traced 17,600 social con­tacts and around one lac and 25 thousand tests have been conducted.