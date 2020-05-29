Share:

The agony and remorse on the face of Jacinda Ardren as a result of the brutal killings of the Muslims in New Zealand by the sociopath was genuine and heart touching. Was I supposed to seek the same empathy from the CEO of PIA Mr. Arshad Malik? Actually that was not the case, like any good politician, he squarely put all the blame on “qismat” .

Thank God he did not congratulate the kith and kin of the deceased and guzzled all the credit to send them straight to heaven. In his conference, he became so enthusiastic that it looked as he was going to announce that his team has became so competent that they are going to manufacture all the planes locally. It’s the right time for him to take the matter in a professional way and try to eradicate all those anomalies which can bring such unfortunate incidents in the coming future.

IMTIAZ A SHEIKH,

Lahore.