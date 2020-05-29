Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed presented flowers to SSP Admin Captain (retired) Liaquat Ali Malik on his recovery after defeating coronavirus.

SSP Discipline Ibadat Nisar and SP Legal were also present on the occasion. SSP Admin defeated coronavirus and then took his charge again.

In this regard Captain (retired) Liaqat Ali Malik said that he is grateful to all those who prayed for his recovery and now I am feeling healthier and stronger than before, he said.

There is an epidemic which can be easily controlled by limiting oneself, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that Lahore police was the most affected in this fight against corona virus, while protecting the lives and property of citizens.

So far, 114 Lahore police personnel have been affected by the corona epidemic, 57 Lahore police personnel have defeated the coronavirus, he said, adding that the Lahore police is ensuring the safety and security of citizens in all circumstances.

Citizens must remain be limited and so will be safe.