MIRPURKHAS - Dozens of transporters of Naokot held a demonstration at town’s bus stop on Thursday to protest against ban on plying of buses and vans due to the lockdown, imposed in view of the coronavirus.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, the protesters raised slogans against the Sindh government for not allowing them to resume their business.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, they said that they were facing acute financial crisis due to the lockdown.

They demanded the government to allow them to operate their buses so that they could earn their livelihood.