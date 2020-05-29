Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS), has urged medical and dental students to keep preparing as usual for their approaching examinations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, UHS spokesperson said that MBBS and BDS supplementary examinations would start from June 01. He warned that candidates could not afford any further delay in exams as it would detain them in their previous classes thus not only wasting their precious academic year but also putting extra financial burden on them in the form of college fee and dues.

The varsity postponed various supplementary examinations including those of final, fourth and first year MBBS and BDS exams, in March, after the deadly pandemic hit the country.

UHS spokesperson dispelled the misconception that failed medical and dental students might get promoted without passing their exams.

“This is out of question. We would urge students to focus on studying for their exams and not to worry about what may or may not happen”, the statement read.

With the exam postponement already bringing its own stresses, the medical universities and colleges would be approaching the possibility of the coronavirus situation disrupting exams in a calm and measured manner, hoping for the best and preparing for the worst”, he added.

He further said that the varsity had been approached by scores of candidates, especially those from final year MBBS and BDS, to conduct their supplementary examinations at the earliest otherwise they might miss a chance of getting house jobs to be offered by the hospitals in July.

“UHS is working with other medical universities to make contingency plans for annual examinations scheduled for October this year, if there is a widespread outbreak”, he said adding that there would be guidance to manage any particular risks to the examinations if coronavirus became widespread.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by UHS, wearing of face cover and gloves is compulsory for candidates and examination staff. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without wearing face mask.

All examination centres shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitizers at convenient places.

The examination staff shall ensure social distancing inside the examination halls. There shall be a distance of at-least 2 meters between the candidates. Social distancing shall also be ensured at the entry and exit points of examination centres. The examination centres will be sanitized before the start of each examination. Frequent cleaning of common surfaces and hard washing will be mandated for the examination staff.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram has already directed the administration of affiliated medical and dental colleges to make arrangements for the boarding and transportation of their students during examinations.

He has also directed UHS examination department to carry out coronavirus tests of invigilation and supervisory staff before assigning examination duties.