The US and Russia conducted on Wednesday their first joint patrols in al-Hasakah, a Syrian province under the Kurdish YPG/PKK control, local sources said.

The US and Russian armored military vehicles met for joint patrols in Deir Gusun village, near the Turkish border, according to the sources.

Col. Myles B. Caggins, a spokesman for the US-led coalition against Daesh/ISIS terror group, said it was not a joint patrol but it was probably intended to prevent overlapping of patrols.

Caggins did not deny that the countries had a joint activity.

Russia’s efforts to form military units in al-Hasakah have been foiled by the US. Russia tried to reach the Rmelan oil fields, east of Qamishli, but the U.S. soldiers prevented them.

As a reprisal, Russia stopped the US soldiers trying to reach Qamishli. The US forces then had to return to Rmelan.