ISLAMABAD - APHC-AJK chapter member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Wani in a statement has expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrest of youth in occupied Kashmir.
He urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory.
He said that the entire world was facing fatal COVID-19 pandemic but India had created an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory.
He said that India was committing atrocities to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice but it was forgetting the historical fact not a freedom movement could be suppressed through use of brute force.
Wani also paid glowing tributes to the youth, recently martyred by Indian troops and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their liberation struggle till complete success.
He condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including APHC chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi and Abdul Ahad Parra. He appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and press India to release them forthwith.
INDIA EXTENDS BAN ON 4G INTERNET SERVICE IN IOK
Meanwhile, in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Indian authorities have extended ban on 4G internet service in the territory to victimize the freedom-loving Kashmiris who are already suffering immensely due to military siege and coronavirus outbreak.
An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department of occupied Kashmir said that the gag on 4G Internet connectivity would continue till 17th June or until further orders,Kashmir Media Service reported.
It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe.
Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.
As many as 48 rights groups from different parts of the world, including US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW), have written to the World Health Organisation to press the India government to restore internet access in occupied Kashmir.
In the letter to WHO, the rights groups have stated that the Indian authorities have restricted internet access to only slow-speed 2G in Kashmir