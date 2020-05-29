Share:

ISLAMABAD - APHC-AJK chapter member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Em­ployees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is suppressing the Kash­miris’ freedom movement through mil­itary might but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Wani in a statement has expressed se­rious concern over the continued cor­don and search operations, killings and arrest of youth in occupied Kashmir.

He urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim hu­man rights situation in the occupied territory.

He said that the entire world was fac­ing fatal COVID-19 pandemic but India had created an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory.

He said that India was committing atrocities to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice but it was forgetting the historical fact not a freedom movement could be suppressed through use of brute force.

Wani also paid glowing tributes to the youth, recently martyred by Indian troops and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their liberation struggle till complete success.

He condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and ac­tivists including APHC chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr Mu­hammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid You­suf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi and Abdul Ahad Parra. He appealed to the international hu­man rights organisations to take cog­nizance of the plight of the Kashmi­ri detainees and press India to release them forthwith.

INDIA EXTENDS BAN ON 4G INTER­NET SERVICE IN IOK

Meanwhile, in Indian Occupied Kash­mir, the Indian authorities have extend­ed ban on 4G internet service in the territory to victimize the freedom-lov­ing Kashmiris who are already suffer­ing immensely due to military siege and coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Depart­ment of occupied Kashmir said that the gag on 4G Internet connectivity would continue till 17th June or un­til further orders,Kashmir Media Ser­vice reported.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the ter­ritory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the res­idents continue to suffer immense­ly due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particu­larly after the spread of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organiza­tions working for rights of common people and journalists including Am­nesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journal­ists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the res­idents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavi­rus.

As many as 48 rights groups from different parts of the world, including US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW), have written to the World Health Or­ganisation to press the India govern­ment to restore internet access in oc­cupied Kashmir.

In the letter to WHO, the rights groups have stated that the Indian au­thorities have restricted internet ac­cess to only slow-speed 2G in Kashmir