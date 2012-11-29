





ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has found an enormous 3,674 fake affectees in a list containing 7,096 claimants acknowledged by the Capital Development Authority in August 2010 as affected people of Kuri and Rehara villages.

FIA has been investigating the issue of inclusion of large number of fake affectees in award list for the past two years. On Wednesday, FIA submitted the findings of enquiry into the scam stating that out of 7096 claimants only 3,422 are genuine while 3674 as fake.

The CDA had announced the award of Kuri and Rehara villages on August 2010. Many were astonished when CDA announced that the Authority had acknowledged a total of 7,096 in the list of affected people. At the time of initial award announced in 1966, the number of houses in Kuri was 940 and 131 in Rehara but it later increased to 7,096 in 2010.

The CDA had announced award of land acquisition in Kuri and Rehara village in 1966, 1968, 1969 and 1971 but it failed to get possession. Later, after 40 years, the CDA announced another award worth Rs 1.128 billion in August 2010 for taking over built-up-properties from encroachers.

Earlier, in December 2010, the FIA has started investigations into the mega scam and taken into custody the record pertaining to plots allotment to the affected people as per provision of Award list.

Relaying on results of award list, the CDA had issued a total of 3976 plots allotment letters in the name of affected people. Out of these 3976, some 1200 allotment letters were issued in a matter of just three days.

But after the surfacing of this scam, then chairman CDA Imtiaz Inayat Elahi on December 27, 2010 declared as invalid all 3,976 allotment letters issued by the Authority following the implementation of Kuri and Rehara Villages Award.

Nine officials including CDA’s former Director Land and Rehabilitation Dr Wasim Shamshad, Naib Tehsildar Mian Aftab, former Assistant Director Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Acting Admin Officer Ali Asghar, Sub-Engineer Khalid Khokhar, Assistant Director Technical Ali Mumtaz, Naib-Tehsildar Ghulam Ali, Gardawar Ghani-ur-Rehman and Patwari Shahid Mehmood were nominated in the FIR registered by the Authority.

Former Director Land and Rehabilitation Dr Waseem Shamshad, a DMG group officer, was suspended by the Establishment Division during year 2011, following the recommendations of an inquiry committee comprising of two CDA Members.

While former Assistant Director Sheikh Rashid was suspended by then CDA Chairman Imtiaz Inayat Elahi after the allegations have been proved against him.

The further investigations into the scam had unearthed massive irregularities like double allotment of same plot, some missing files, incomplete files, missing documents and attachment of counterfeit documents with fake signatures in some files.

However, Chairman CDA Syed Tahir Shahbaz is of the view that CDA would not relay on the findings of FIA owing to several lacunas in it.

The CDA Spokesperson Ramzan Sajid said the Authority was looking into the matter and that it’s too early to say anything about the issue and FIA findings.