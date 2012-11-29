

DASKA – The students of Govt Girls Primary School Kot Goindkey-Bambaanwala here are forced to get education while sitting on the ground under the open sky in winter season, after the roof of another classroom of the two-room school building collapsed a month ago.

There are only two teachers for more than 60 students. The roof of the classroom collapsed during the school timings, due to which several girls had been injured. Earlier, the other classroom’s roof was collapsed years ago. Now, there are only the remains of these classrooms.

Moreover, the school lacks furniture, toilet and sewerage system. Local people said that there were hundreds of students in the school but now the number of students had reduced to only 60. They said the school building had been declared dangerous but it had not yet been vacated by the Education Department and it could be collapse at any time.

Expressing grave concern over the critical condition, local notables Muhammad Iqbal, Bashir Ahmed, Mian Shahzab Raza , Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Aslam urged Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Gujranwala Division commissioner to take serious notice of the situation.

When contacted, Assistant Education Officer Safia Ejaz said that the situation in the school had been repeatedly brought into the notice of the high ups of the education department but to no avail.

LAID TO REST: A leading religious scholar and spiritual leader, Allama Abdul Haee, 87, was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Sialkot city in the presence of thousands of mourners from all walks of life.

He passed away after protracted illness on Monday. He was the son of Hakim Khadim Ali, a prominent religious scholar and spiritual leader. His funeral was held at the ground of Govt Allama Iqbal for Women College, Khadim Ali Road Sialkot city. Religious scholar Pir Hafiz Naqeebur Rehman led his funeral prayers. More than 100,000 people including his devotees across Pakistan attended the funeral. Qul Khawani will be held at Jamia Masjid Khadim Ali along the Khadim Ali Road locality of Sialkot city here on November 28, 2012.

CLINIC IN A SHAMBLES: The roof of a one-room operation theatre of Govt Maternity Health Services Clinic collapsed six months ago during rains. Therefore, the condition of the building is very dilapidated.

The Clinic has not yet been repaired, as the Health Department officials concerned have turned their eyes blind over the nasty situation. The clinic is also located in front of the political office of local PML-N MPA Ch Yahiya Gul Nawaz but it still needs the favourable attention of the MPA. The condition of the building very dilapidated.

The Maternity Clinic is established in a small-sized narrowed room. Although the clinic has a small, trained staff, it's midwives lack basic supplies such as latex gloves, soap, aprons, and bed-sheets. Women give birth on an improvised mattress on the floor. There's no incubator or crib.

Basics such as blankets, diapers and baby clothes and sanitary items such as maternity pads and mattress protectors are essentially non-existent, as are pain-controlling medications and specialist medical equipment needed to treat very young infants. The social circles have urged the Punjab Chief Minister, Gujranwala Division Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Shaheen and Sialkot DCO Zahid Saleem Gondal to look into the matter in the larger public interest.